Navigator Gas Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The document, which is available on our website in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’ then ‘Annual Reports’, provides a comprehensive overview of our continued commitment to sustainable operations. It details Navigator Gas’ efforts to reduce its environmental impact, improve diversity, and implement high standards of corporate governance by conducting our business responsibly and ethically.

Some highlights from our 2024 Sustainability Report include:

The significant investments we are making in energy efficiency technologies, such as anti-fouling hull coatings, propeller boss cap fins, trim optimisation, digitalisation, fuel optimisation and alignment with industry decarbonisation frameworks.

The progress we are making in several partnerships and collaborations, including Azane Fuel Solutions, Ten08 blue ammonia and projects around CO2 transportation.

Our Morgan’s Point Terminal expansion, leading to an increased export capacity with plans to introduce capabilities to connect seagoing vessels to onshore power (cold ironing) to further reduce fuel consumption and consequent emissions whilst alongside.

Our ability to maintain our financial strength and profitability whilst investing in low-carbon infrastructure.

The approach we have taken towards improving gender balance, training and professional development of our seagoing and shore-based staff, occupational health, safety and wellbeing.

How we maintain and uphold high standards of business integrity and ethical conduct, both within Navigator Gas, and the efforts we are making to improve the visibility of potential sustainability risks within our supply chain.

Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Gas, commented:

“At Navigator, sustainability is integral to our long-term business strategy and vision. 2024 has been a year of continued progress. I’m proud of the headway we have made in improving fuel efficiency across the fleet, our collaborations through partnerships such as Azane Fuel Solutions, Ten08 and BlueStreak. It is my firm belief that capitalising on the opportunities that the energy transition presents to us is going to be a key driver of our continued success. Our team has compiled this comprehensive report, outlining our key activities supported with data, and I hope that you enjoy reading it.”

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

