NordVPN's travel eSIM app Saily introduces unlimited data plans

LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily, the travel eSIM app from the creators of NordVPN, has introduced unlimited data plans for travelers journeying to almost 40 destinations across the globe.

“We’re introducing unlimited data plans for major travel destinations before the upcoming summer holiday season,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily. “With unlimited plans, our users receive even more freedom and flexibility as well as the peace of mind of not having to check their internet usage.”

Saily’s unlimited data plans are now available in 37 destinations like the US, Japan, France, Spain, Italy, and Thailand. Users can also purchase an unlimited data plan for Europe — a plan that will work in 36 countries in the continent.

Saily’s data plans now can be set to auto-renew

The latest Saily update also includes auto top-ups, which is the ability of the app to automatically renew a data plan once almost all of the data included in the plan is used. Even if a traveler opts for a limited GB plan instead of an unlimited one, the newest update practically eliminates the possibility of getting stranded without mobile internet.

“We want people thinking about what their next adventure is, not where to find free Wi-Fi or what their roaming bill will look like. These updates help us to do that more efficiently,” says Maknickas.

Travelers browse safer with Saily

Saily travel eSIM data plans also offer an additional security shield, unique to the travel eSIM market. Saily security features, powered by NordVPN’s battle-tested Threat Protection, safeguard users from potentially malicious websites, block trackers, and allow users to change their virtual location. Additionally, Saily’s ad blocker — one of its security features — prevents ad downloads, saving users 28.6% of mobile data on average.

The features are set up to work at the network level, which means the device used needs no additional processing power and experiences no excessive battery drainage. The Saily app is used to only enable or disable the security features and choose a virtual location from where the user appears to be browsing.

