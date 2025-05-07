SBA Celebrates National Small Business Week Following White House Proclamation

WASHINGTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined the nation in recognizing National Small Business Week after President Donald J. Trump issued a formal proclamation declaring that the week would take place May 4-10, 2025.

“This National Small Business Week, we honor the vital role that America’s entrepreneurs and job creators play in making our country the greatest in the world – and we celebrate the return of growth and prosperity to Main Street thanks to President Trump,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “From farms to factories, hardworking small businesses are the engine of our economy, the heartbeat of our communities, and the foundation of our nation’s strength. With the America First agenda, they are a key part of a historic comeback that is restoring opportunity and renewing the promise of the American Dream.”

“Entrepreneurship is the foundation of a free and prosperous Nation and the engine of the American economy — built by men and women who work hard, take risks, and believe in the power of the American Dream. From our fields to our factories to the frontiers of technology, our small businesses embody the American spirit, driving growth and creating new employment opportunities,” President Trump said as part of his proclamation. “Our history of ingenuity and grit is unrivaled, and by renewing our support of small businesses, we are raising wages, strengthening American families, and leading our country and the world into a new Golden Age.”

National Small Business Week recognizes the contributions of America’s 34 million small businesses. Small businesses make up 99% of all businesses in America and create two out of every three new jobs – employing about half of America’s workforce. SBA honors National Small Business Week with dozens of events held in cities across the nation, designed to celebrate local small businesses, educate job creators, and deliver resources to supercharge growth.

The agency recently concluded its National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where it named the National Small Business Person of the Year. This week, Administrator Loeffler will also travel to Idaho, Arizona, and Tennessee for additional events honoring America’s job creators, innovators, and builders.



