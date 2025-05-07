NewGenIVF Introduces NewGenSort to Support Men’s Reproductive Health Across Asia

MicroSort® has been rebranded as NewGenSort as the technology becomes a more integral part of NewGen’s product offerings

BANGKOK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced an update on the integration of its recently acquired MicroSort® technology. The strategic integration of this technology – which the company has rebranded to NewGenSort – marks a significant advancement in the company's mission to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge reproductive solutions to couples and individuals throughout Asia.

NewGenSort enables the separation of X and Y chromosome-bearing sperm cells prior to fertilization procedures. Its state-of-the-art technology allows for the precise identification of sperm based on subtle differences in DNA composition, facilitating accurate and gentle separation. This technology is applicable for couples seeking to balance their family composition, as well as those aiming to prevent certain genetic diseases, specifically X-linked or X-limited disorders. NewGenSort already has established commercial applications and a licensed presence in several countries.

NewGen plans to deploy its proprietary sperm-sorting technology through two specialized applications: MicroSort® for gender selection and MacroSort for addressing male reproductive challenges. The MicroSort® application offers couples the opportunity to balance family composition, giving couples greater control over their family-building process. MacroSort technology extends beyond gender selection to address broader male reproductive challenges through advanced sperm selection. Specifically, it allows couples to avoid sex-linked genetic disorders which would normally be carried and transmitted through sperm, contributing to long-term family health and prosperity.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “The integration of NewGenSort into our service portfolio represents a pivotal advancement in our ability to deliver personalized reproductive solutions. We are confident that these enhanced capabilities will not only accelerate our growth trajectory and expand our market share across Asia, but more importantly, transform the lives of families who entrust us with their reproductive journeys. This technology empowers us to offer more precise, effective solutions to the complex challenges our patients face, and we are proud to be able to offer our customers the potential for family health, happiness, and prosperity.”

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future service offerings, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company’s ability to deploy its technology, identify and realize additional business opportunities and increase its market share, or changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates or intends to expand into. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

