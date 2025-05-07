The Talk of the Town: Nespresso Serves its Summer 2025 Collection

New coffee flavours, fan-favourite iced coffees, and limited-edition machines & accessories, all in a vibrant colour palette, make up Nespresso’s summer 2025 collection

MONTREAL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso unveils its Summer 2025 collection, setting the stage for a season of indulgence and unforgettable summer moments. This year, the brand brings back its most beloved iced coffee creations, introduces irresistible limited-edition coffee flavours, and adorns its machines and accessories with a bold, alluring colour palette.

Designed with city breaks and on-the-go lifestyles in mind, Nespresso curates a playful, yet nostalgic and retro-inspired universe with its stylish and refreshing seasonal collection. The standout addition this summer is the Pistachio Vanilla Flavour coffee, a decadent and refreshing flavoured creation crafted to be savoured over ice, destined to capture the hearts of coffee lovers worldwide.

​​Iced Coffees All Around This Summer

Summer 2025 promises to be refreshing thanks to Nespresso’s copious range of cold coffees, crafted for sun-drenched days and balmy evenings. Indulge in the new Pistachio Vanilla Flavour, where rich nuttiness meets velvety sweetness, or rediscover Coconut Vanilla Flavour, a tropical escape in every cup. And for those seeking an extra lift, the Active coffee for Vertuo, with Vitamin B6 and an exquisite almond vanilla flavour, will serve as an outstanding companion to illuminate your day.

Beyond these seasonal delights, Nespresso’s permanent collection of cold coffees continues to satisfy every craving. Opt for the bold Freddo Intenso for Original, while Vertuo lovers can savour the vibrant Ice Leggero, the robust Ice Forte, or the richness of Cold Brew Style Intense.

Vibrant Summer-Ready Machines and Accessories

To complete the collection, Nespresso introduces a range of limited-edition machines and accessories, all in a joyful colour palette.

At the heart of the collection are the signature Pistachio and Pastel Yellow shades, lending its soft, sophisticated hue to limited-edition Vertuo Pop+ machines, with a matching ice cube tray and travel tumblers. You can mix and match the new & elegant Barista Mixologist Glasses with limited-edition machines and accessories in dreamy pastel tones, such as the Candy Pink Aeroccino, perfect for adding a playful pop of colour to your summer coffee rituals. Whether you're preparing a velvety iced latte or a bold cold brew, these pieces bring both style and function to every cup.

New Recipes to Drink on the Go or at Home

Capture the full essence of these new and returning coffees through Nespresso’s expertly crafted recipes, designed to elevate every sip.

Pistachio lovers will delight in the Iced Pistachio Vanilla Oat Latte recipe, a creamy, indulgent treat. Its rich, nutty profile blends seamlessly with the smoothness of oat milk. For a refreshing twist, try the Iced Coconut Vanilla Mint Coffee, where tropical coconut and sweet vanilla meet a hint of cool, invigorating mint.

Beyond these signature creations, Nespresso has curated a selection of simple yet delicious iced coffee recipes, ensuring you can enjoy a new and exciting coffee experience every day of the week. All recipes can be found online at nespresso.com/ ca/en/ recipes .

The Nespresso Summer 2025 Collection is available online and in Nespresso boutiques for a limited time.

About Nestlé Nespresso

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .



