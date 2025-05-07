Hecate Grid Announces Rebrand to Fullmark Energy, Marking New Era of Energy Storage Leadership

Company Milestone Coincides with Significant Progress on 125MW California Redwood Projects Portfolio

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hecate Grid, a leading independent power producer (IPP) focused exclusively on energy storage, today announced it has rebranded to Fullmark Energy. The rebranding coincides with the completion of several key milestones, including the company's expanding portfolio of energy storage projects in California, collectively known as the Redwood Projects.

This strategic rebrand reflects the company's evolution from an organization focused primarily on project development to a fully integrated energy storage company that develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects across the United States.

"The transition to Fullmark Energy represents a significant milestone in our company's journey," said Chris McKissack, Chief Executive Officer of Fullmark Energy. "While our name is changing, our commitment remains the same: unlocking energy storage's potential to enhance grid reliability and benefit the communities we serve. This rebrand is not simply a name change—it's a reflection of our growth and the increasing MARK we plan to make in Americas’ burgeoning energy markets."

Founded in 2018 and backed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion equity under management, Fullmark Energy has established itself as an industry pioneer in the rapidly evolving energy storage sector. The company currently manages 300 MWh of operating and in-construction projects, with a robust 4 GW development pipeline strategically positioned across multiple U.S. markets.

"As Fullmark Energy, we're building on our track record of success while focusing on what sets us apart—our operational excellence and commitment to safety and reliability," added McKissack. "The energy storage industry faces complex challenges, from supply chain uncertainties to the operational requirements necessary to keep the lights on. Our hands-on approach of developing, owning, and operating projects allows us to overcome these challenges while delivering long-term value to our partners, communities, and investors."

The Fullmark Energy rebrand coincides with significant progress on the company's Redwood Projects, a portfolio of energy storage facilities in Southern California that exemplifies the company's strategic approach to risk management. These include:

Johanna Project: A fully operational 20MW/80MWh facility in Santa Ana, CA

Carris + Desert Project: A 20MW facility in Palm Springs, CA currently in commissioning

Ortega Project: A 20MW facility in Lake Elsinore, CA in the final stages of construction

San Jacinto Project: A 65MW facility in Banning, CA nearing completion

The Redwood Projects showcase Fullmark Energy's portfolio approach to project development, reducing single points of failure through geographic distribution while strengthening revenue profiles through diversified offtake agreements.

Looking ahead, Fullmark Energy will continue to expand its operations, with planned growth in Texas and other strategic markets. The company remains committed to its partnerships with cooperatives and public power companies, offering customized energy storage solutions that address their unique needs.

About Fullmark Energy:

Fullmark Energy is unlocking the potential of energy storage to accelerate renewables, enhance grid reliability, and benefit communities, financial investors, stakeholders, and partners. Founded in 2018, Fullmark Energy develops, builds, owns, and operates energy storage projects across the U.S. The company’s holistic asset development and ownership model prioritizes mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with partners and stakeholders to move projects from concept to operations. Fullmark Energy is securely backed by a fund managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion equity under management. With a four-gigawatt pipeline and a mix of projects operating and under construction, we are making the promise of energy storage a reality. Learn more about Fullmark Energy’s unique approach to energy storage at www.fullmarkenergy.com.

