Advent Technologies Announces Bryan Holasek as Chief Strategy Officer

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent "or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is pleased to announce that Bryan Holasek has joined the Company as the Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Holasek has over 42 years of experience in advancing technology from concept to product development. He was introduced to HT-PEM Fuel Cells through Trenergi Corp. He has founded several tech companies, including Revolutionary Integrations Group (AI and Machine Learning) and 369 Power and Energy Group (alternative energy systems). Previously, Mr. Holasek was Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy at FDE Hydro and held roles such as Chief Engineer at Shell TechWorks and Chief System Engineer at Sikorsky Innovations. He contributed to multiple advanced aircraft systems, including the NASA DARPA RSRA X-Wing, RAH-66 Comanche, and the Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 Defiant. Mr. Holasek earned a BSE in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University, pursued graduate studies at Polytechnic University of New York, and completed the UTC Leadership Program.

Mr. Holasek stated, “I am excited to work closely with the new management team at Advent to execute on the vision of Advent 2.0.”

Gary Herman the CEO of Advent stated, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Holasek on the Advent team. His experience and background in HT-PEM fuels cells, technology and government programs will contribute to enhancing the Company’s goal to increase the commercialization of our innovative and cutting edge technology as the leader in fuel cell technology.”

James Coffey, the Company’s COO stated, “I have known Mr. Holasek for a number of years. He understands and supports our vision and the untapped potential to grow the Company. Our technology is unsurpassed and offers a ubiquitous clean energy solution across multiple industries including aviation, heavy automotive, marine, telecom, and the military.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With approximately150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

