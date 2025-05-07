Aqua Metals Announces CFO Transition and Appointment of Eric West

RENO, Nev., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced a leadership transition in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Judd Merrill, who has served as CFO since 2018, is now taking a role as CFO of a publicly listed company with increasing responsibilities and will begin transitioning from his position effective May 16, 2025. To support a smooth transition and continued momentum, Judd will actively support the Company as a consultant through August 2025.

The Company also announced that Eric West, Aqua Metals’ former Vice President of Finance, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective May 19, 2025. Eric brings deep institutional knowledge and financial experience to the role, having worked alongside Aqua Metals’ leadership team during a period of strategic evolution and technology development over the past six years. Eric holds a master’s degree from UNR in accounting and is a CPA. Before joining Aqua Metals Eric worked in the mining industry and began his career at Grant Thornton, LLP.

“We’re fortunate to have both the continuity and added capacity that this transition brings,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “Judd’s leadership has been instrumental in positioning Aqua Metals for success, and we’re grateful for his continued support over the coming months. We’re equally excited to welcome Eric West back in an expanded role. His familiarity with our mission, team, and industry will be a tremendous asset from day one as we advance our commercial and operational goals.”

This leadership change comes as Aqua Metals continues to position itself at the forefront of America’s domestic critical minerals and battery recycling strategy.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com .

