BitFuFu Announces Sponsorship and Featured Speaker Appearance at Bitcoin 2025

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Bitcoin 2025, the world’s largest Bitcoin event, taking place May 27–29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of this presence, Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations at BitFuFu, will also participate as a featured speaker, joining thought leaders from across the Bitcoin ecosystem to discuss cloud mining.

Bitcoin 2025 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees, 5,000 companies, and over 400 speakers from around the globe. Organized by BTC Inc., the event brings together developers, miners, investors, policy experts, and builders to chart the next phase of Bitcoin’s evolution.

“We’re excited to sponsor Bitcoin 2025 for the first time and help shape the conversation around Bitcoin’s future,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “Our mission has always been to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone through efficient, transparent, and secure mining solutions. Bitcoin 2025 provides the perfect platform to share our progress and vision.”

BitFuFu will be on-site at Booth #711, showcasing its latest global deployment strategy, one-stop mining services, and proprietary technologies. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to engage with BitFuFu’s team and gain insights into how cloud mining is transforming Bitcoin’s infrastructure layer.

Speaking Session Details:

Session Name: How Virtualized Mining is Reshaping the Bitcoin Landscape

Speaker: Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations at BitFuFu

Stage: Mining Stage

Time & Date: May 27, 2025, from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM PDT

To learn more about BitFuFu’s presence at Bitcoin 2025 or to schedule a meeting with the team, please contact pr@bitfufu.com .

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling data center infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations: ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations: charley.b@bitfufu.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations: pr@bitfufu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0242cd5a-9ec9-4745-bcd9-cd99c8912572

BitFuFu Sponsors Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas BitFuFu announces its sponsorship of Bitcoin 2025, the world’s largest Bitcoin event, taking place May 27–29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.