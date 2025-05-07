Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Ranked #7 on USA Today’s List of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or “the Company”), an Arax Investment Partners firm, is pleased to announce that it was ranked #7 out of 500 firms on USA Today’s list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025. In addition to making the Top 10, Ashton Thomas also ranked second nationally in its assets under management (“AUM”) subcategory.

USA Today’s ranking of Best Financial Advisory Firms recognizes the top performing registered investment advisory companies in the United States based on recommendations from clients and peers, and an analysis of each firm’s development of AUM. Ashton Thomas has made the list every year since the ranking was launched in 2023.

This year’s recognition caps off a period of robust growth for Ashton Thomas, which continues to develop its wealth management business supported by the Arax platform. Since joining Arax in 2023, Ashton Thomas has developed its footprint and operations across the U.S., welcoming elite advisor teams based in New York, NY, Boston, MA, Aspen, CO and San Francisco, CA, and establishing a new San Francisco office to support the firm’s growing presence in the Western market. Ashton Thomas expanded its services and offerings with the acquisition of a full-service broker-dealer to provide advisors and clients with access to cutting edge technology, additional compliance infrastructure and access to world class management.

“We are thrilled to have been honored as one of the best of the best in the wealth management industry,” said Aaron Brodt, CEO of Ashton Thomas. “Our Top 10 ranking is a credit to the work we have done expanding our business to meet the needs of institutions, families and individuals across the country, as well as the top-tier client service provided by our advisors on a daily basis. I commend the full Ashton Thomas team for their contributions to this achievement.”

“This recognition validates our strategy of partnering with forward-thinking advisory teams and providing the support they need to scale their practices,” added Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “Access to the synergies, management expertise and growth opportunities afforded by our platform allows our Ashton Thomas advisor teams to capitalize on their established reputations and reach more clients with a wide range of services. I look forward to continuing to build on our momentum.”

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, and Ashton Thomas Advisors, LLC ("ATA"), founded in 2024, are SEC-registered investment advisers which provide fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

