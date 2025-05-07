Submit Release
Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 13, 2025

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-800-343-4136 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9843 (international) and using the conference ID: VERRICA. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.

A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.verrica.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John J Kirby 
Interim Chief Financial Officer 
jkirby@verrica.com
Kevin Gardner 
LifeSci Advisors 
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


