Nametag Joins IDPro to Support the Future of Digital Identity

SEATTLE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag, the identity verification company on a mission to protect people’s accounts and foster trust in online interactions, today announced its sponsorship of IDPro ®, a vibrant community of Identity & Access Management (IAM) practitioners. Nametag joins IDPro to support the dedicated people solving some of the most complex challenges in modern digital identity.

Vendor-Neutral Community Empowers IAM Pros Building Digital Identity

IDPro is a global professional association for people working in Identity & Access Management (IAM), digital identity, and cybersecurity. It provides vendor-neutral education through a continually updated Body of Knowledge, a globally recognized CIDPRO® (Certified Identity Professional) program, and a community that helps organizations and individuals grow their skills, build industry relationships, and provide a clear IAM career path.

Generative AI, deepfakes, and nation state-backed infiltration campaigns are creating new challenges for IAM and cybersecurity experts. Today, it’s harder than ever to confidently verify that the users moving through enterprise systems are who they claim to be. As attackers find new ways to bypass outdated user authentication factors, identity verification (IDV) is increasingly being recognized as a critical foundation for establishing and maintaining trust in workforce identity environments.

In this challenging environment, Nametag joins IDPro to support open dialogue, advance practitioner understanding, and help IAM and cybersecurity teams explore new use cases for identity verification.

"I co-founded IDPro to help front-line security practitioners move beyond traditional approaches to user authentication. The advent of robust identity verification technology, particularly Nametag's Deepfake Defense engine, represents a turning-point in the fight against identity fraud,” said Sarah Cecchetti, Co-founder of IDPro and Head of Product Strategy at Beyond Identity. “Nametag's support of IDPro will provide a valuable resource for members exploring how they can leverage this powerful technology."

Others in the IDPro community also applaud Nametag’s innovation and collaborative ethos.

“Staying ahead of today’s adversaries isn’t just about stronger technology solutions, it’s about stronger collaboration. That’s why IDPro is so important: it gives identity professionals a space to share what works, challenge assumptions, and raise the bar for everyone,” said Dean Saxe, Co-Chair of the FIDO Alliance Enterprise Deployment Working Group, Co-Chair of the IPSIE Working Group at the OpenID Foundation, and active IDPro member. “Nametag has consistently shown up with the kind of thoughtful innovation and information sharing that characterizes the IDPro community. I'm excited to see Nametag supporting IDPro and look forward to continued collaboration with their team.”

“As identity verification and digital identity intertwine, we believe it’s critical that front-line practitioners take a central role in the development of these systems,” said Aaron Painter, CEO at Nametag. “IDPro is a passionate community of people who are setting the standards and creating the frameworks that will define the next generation of digital identity systems. We’re proud to support IDPro members to create the future of digital identity, where we believe the trust and assurance provided by Nametag’s Deepfake Defense identity verification will play a central role.”

