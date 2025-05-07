Joseph’s House of Camden Begins 24/7 Operations —Providing Shelter Without Interruption

"Give Today. Change a Life Today."

CAMDEN, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph’s House of Camden (JHOC), a South Jersey homeless shelter committed to providing resources, social and housing services for those in need, has transitioned to 24/7 operations as of May 1, 2025. This major milestone achievement fulfills a long-standing goal to provide continuous, reliable support to individuals experiencing homelessness—offering not just a place to sleep, but ongoing access to shelter, services, and hope.

To accommodate the shelter’s new, round-the-clock operations, Coleman and the JHOC leadership team implemented several changes to its schedule, staffing, and HR protocols. This included hiring of eight new employees (both full- and part-time), moving from a two-shift day and night structure to a three-shift structure, and introducing a new mealtime schedule better suited for 24/7 operations. These strategic changes helped facilitate a seamless transition and, moving forward, will ensure the shelter continues to provide guests with the same high-quality, reliable resources and care it has become known for.

“This is a transformative moment for our organization and the people we serve,” said Colandra Coleman, Executive Director of Joseph’s House. “Our guests need stability, and by staying open 24/7, we can be there for them every hour of every day.”

The transition to 24/7 operations is the latest example of JHOC’s commitment to evolving its mission and services in response to the shifting needs of its guests and broader community. In 2019, JHOC completed a facility expansion and introduced the Connection Hub, where guests can meet with local service providers. Today, JHOC can accommodate 75 overnight guests and more than 100 guests for its day program. During March 2025, 97% of its rostered guests leveraged Hub services and the shelter referred nearly 150 guests to targeted providers across mental health and addiction counseling, healthcare, social services, housing, employment, and more.

To help sustain its expanded level of care, Joseph’s House is launching a call to action: “Give Today. Change a Life Today.” Community members are encouraged to donate in support of this 24/7 effort, helping ensure that no one is turned away when they need help the most.

Donations can be made online at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E356988&id=10

Or mailed to:

Joseph’s House of Camden

PO Box 555

Camden, NJ 08104

About Joseph’s House of Camden

Joseph’s House of Camden is a non-profit, 24-hour emergency shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid men and women of South Jersey who are experiencing homelessness by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, access to supportive housing, and comprehensive social services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization did not miss a single day of service in 2020 and continues to operate, day and night, ensuring that those who need support will find it at Joseph’s House. Information and links to donate can be found on the website . Follow us on Facebook.

