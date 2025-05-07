Counslr Partners with Sack the Stigma to Expand Mental Health Wellness Resources

Launch Coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month to Amplify Focus on Mental Well-being

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, a leading digital mental health company , and Sack the Stigma, a mental health advocacy organization dedicated to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges within student athletics, announced a strategic partnership to expand curated resources for Counslr’s Wellness Toolkit. Specifically, the partnership will integrate Sack the Stigma’s Mental Health Playbook’s Campaign into Counslr’s platform, to empower users to proactively manage and prioritize their mental health through easy-to-use and engaging materials.

“At Counslr, our mission has always been to make mental health support as accessible, approachable, and effective as possible,” said Josh Liss, co-founder and CEO of Counslr. “By featuring Sack the Stigma’s Mental Health Playbook’s Campaign in our Wellness Toolkit, we’re providing even more tools for individuals to navigate life’s challenges in a positive and empowering way.”

Sack the Stigma’s Mental Health Playbook’s Campaign features collegiate athletes sharing practical strategies and personal stories covering a range of mental wellness topics, including stress management, coping skills and self-care techniques.

"Partnering with Counslr enables us to extend the impact of the Mental Health Playbook’s Campaign to more individuals who can benefit from practical, stigma-free mental health resources," said Brett Gray, Sack the Stigma Director of Business Affairs and Operations. "Together, we are normalizing mental health care and by providing do-it-yourself resources and thereby making it easier for people to prioritize their mental well-being every day.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to removing barriers to mental health support, building resilience, and fostering healthier communities through education, advocacy, and innovation.

For more information on Counslr, please visit: www.counslr.com .

For more information on Sack the Stigma, please visit: www.sackthestigma.com .

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com .

ABOUT SACK THE STIGMA

Sack the Stigma was created in 2021 with the intention of destigmatizing mental health struggles (for everyone) and increasing access to mental healthcare among the current and former student-athlete population. Our goals are threefold: raise awareness of this issue, educate students on available (feasible) resources, and ultimately increase access to mental healthcare opportunities among this subset of university students. Through the sale of thoughtfully designed merchandise collections and execution of interactive events, we raise money and drive awareness of university-wide mental health resources, thereby ensuring athletes are properly cared for and supported (and awareness for the whole population is reached).

For media inquiries, please contact Kristen Nihamin at 917-509-9028 or kristen@counslr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.