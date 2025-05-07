PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release

May 7, 2025 CHIZ: REVOKE LICENSE OF 'KAMOTE' DRIVER, MOTORISTS IN ROAD RAGE Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero wants the driver's license of irresponsible motorists involved in road rage and other vehicular crashes to be revoked to instill discipline on the roads. "Naging uso na content sa social media ang video ng mga 'kamote' drivers pero sa totoo lang ay hindi nakakatawa o nakakaaliw ang kilos ng mga ito. Ang daming napeperwisyo at kadalasan nauuwi sa karahasan ang mga insidenteng ito," Senate President Escudero said. "To ensure that our roads are safe from these motorists, their licenses should be revoked, not suspended," he added. As a driver himself, the Senate Chief lamented that road discipline or lack thereof remained the main cause of road problems in the country. "We need to have order on our roads. The lack of discipline among our motorists has become a serious issue. Drastic measures should be taken to restore order and revoking licenses of abusive motorists is a good first step toward achieving this," the Senate leader said. According to the veteran legislator, the 90-day suspension imposed by the Land Transportation Office is clearly not enough as a deterrent against bad behavior among motorists. "It cannot be overemphasized that having a driver's license is a privilege and not a right. You have certain responsibilities while operating a vehicle," he said. "Kapag walang disiplina ang motorista, dapat lang na tanggalan sila ng lisensya."

