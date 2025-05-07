OFUYC Exchange Launches Global Eco-Ambassador Program, Leading New Trend in Web3 Security Education

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Web3 ecosystem rapidly grows, novice users face significant security challenges. To address this, OFUYC Exchange has launched a global eco-ambassadors recruitment program aimed at promoting Web3 security education through community activities and online/offline interactions. This initiative focuses on technological innovation, education, and practical training to support the healthy development of the cryptocurrency industry and global compliance.

The Importance of the OFUYC Exchange Eco-Ambassador Program

OFUYC Exchange emphasizes that the long-term development of Web3 must be rooted in transparency and fairness, requiring joint industry efforts alongside exchange-level technology and compliance systems. Through the Global Eco-Ambassador Program, OFUYC collaborates with industry experts, community leaders, and developers to create a safer blockchain trading environment. Amid global market volatility, safeguarding investor funds and enhancing user trust are critical. Strengthening Web3 education and community engagement helps novice users adapt to the market, reduce risks, and promote the sound growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

OFUYC: Technology Innovation and Ecological Synergy

As a key player in global compliance, OFUYC Exchange not only optimizes its trading systems and security architecture but also explores new paths for Web3 ecosystem development. The Global Eco-Ambassador Program integrates technological innovation, market expansion, and security compliance. By leveraging smart contracts, Decentralized Identity (DID), and AI anti-scam systems, OFUYC lowers barriers for users entering Web3. The program also includes education, training, offline community activities, and developer support, enabling users to better understand and apply Web3 technologies. Additionally, OFUYC is expanding into emerging markets to promote blockchain adoption globally, consolidate industry advantages, and set higher security standards through compliance and education.

Web3 Synergizing Security, Compliance and Ecology

The growth of Web3 relies on both security and compliance. OFUYC identifies decentralized system construction as a core future trend, requiring platforms to provide a secure trading environment while enhancing user education to build public trust. As global regulatory policies evolve, compliant operations will form the foundation for sustainable cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Global Eco-Ambassador Program, OFUYC prioritizes user safety while fostering a more transparent and compliant blockchain industry, ensuring the sustainable development of the Web3 ecosystem.

