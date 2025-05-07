Gauteng Legislature hosts roundtable on landmark Municipal Demarcation Bill, 7 May

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), under the leadership of Chairperson Hon. Mzi Khumalo, will convene a critical Roundtable Discussion on the Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill [B14B-2022] tomorrow. This session aims to foster robust dialogue among stakeholders, including the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), municipal leaders, and civil society, to shape the future of local governance and service delivery in South Africa.

The Bill seeks to repeal and replace the existing Municipal Demarcation Act, aligning it with current practices to enhance transparency, public participation, and financial sustainability in municipal boundary determinations. Key discussion points will include the socio-economic impacts of municipal mergers, such as service delivery disruptions and financial viability challenges, which have historically sparked public unrest—as seen in cases like the Vuwani-Malamulele; and the Tshwane merger.

The Roundtable will also address critical gaps in public participation during demarcation processes, where communities often feel excluded from decisions that directly affect their governance and resources. Additionally, the session will explore solutions for transitional support, including dedicated funding and change management strategies, to ensure smoother consolidations and mitigate the risks of wasteful expenditure and administrative inefficiencies in newly merged municipalities.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 07 May 2025

Time: 10:00 am

Venue: Thaba Ya Batswana Echo Hotel

Members of the media are invited to cover this engagement.

For media queries and interview requests, please contact: Ms. Pfano Bulasigobo – 060 533 1982.

