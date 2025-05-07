Submit Release
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko over sees ex-mine workers programme as they undergo medical examinations and eligibility tests for compensation, 7 May


Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Wednesday, 07 May 2025, visit Carletonville Hospital to assess progress in the ongoing medical assessment phase of the Ex-Mine Workers Outreach Programme, currently underway in the West Rand District.

The programme is an initiative driven by the Gauteng Department of Health in partnership with the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) and other stakeholders aiming to trace and assist ex-mine workers who may be eligible for social 
security benefits and medical care due to work-related illnesses acquired during their time in the mines.

Following a successful registration phase, which took place at various community venues across the West Rand, ex-mine workers and their families are now undergoing medical check-ups at Carletonville Hospital to determine the extent of occupational diseases such as silicosis, tuberculosis (TB), and hearing loss amongst others. The medical examinations are a key requirement for confirming eligibility for compensation and continued healthcare services.

The MEC’s visit will provide oversight and reinforce government’s commitment to restoring dignity to former mineworkers. After completion in the West Rand, the programme will be extended to other regions in Gauteng.

Members of the media are invited to join the MEC’s visit as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 07 May 2025
Time: 09:00 am
Venue: Carletonville Hospital, West Rand District

