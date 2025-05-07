Lirum Therapeutics Announces New LX-101 Data in Thyroid Eye Disease Selected for Presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting

New York, NY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lirum”), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today that new results with LX-101 in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) have been selected for presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting, on May 7th in Salt Lake City, Utah.

These new data highlight LX-101’s ability to effectively target multiple key processes in the underlying inflammatory cascade that drives TED pathogenesis and progression. Principal findings demonstrate that LX-101 can: 1) inhibit the proliferation of TED-derived orbital fibroblasts; 2) decrease production of multiple key inflammatory cytokines; 3) reduce production of pro-fibrotic components of the extracellular matrix; and 4) modulate activity of TED-derived T-cells. These results demonstrate that LX-101 can effectively target multiple core inflammatory processes and further supports clinical development of LX-101 in TED.

TED is a serious autoimmune disorder characterized by progressive inflammation, driven by activated T-cells and orbital fibroblasts, leading to orbital tissue expansion, eye bulging (proptosis), double vision (diplopia), pain, and vision impairment with possible sight-threatening complications.

The results will be presented by Lirum’s academic collaborator, Collynn F. Woeller, Ph.D., from the Flaum Eye Institute at the University of Rochester.

LX-101 is a clinical stage, novel, payload-bearing, targeted therapy directed to IGF-1R. LX-101 enables precise delivery of methotrexate, a drug widely used in autoimmune disease and with a history of use in TED, directly to key effector cells contributing to disease. As such, LX-101, directed to the clinically and commercially validated IGF-1R target, may offer a novel and differentiated approach to treating TED.

Given these promising results and strong scientific rationale, combined with LX-101’s novel mechanism of action and prior positive clinical experience in oncology, Lirum is planning new clinical trials with LX-101 in TED and cancer.

Presentation Details

Abstract#: AO389 Title: LX-101, a Novel Payload-bearing IGF-1 Methotrexate Conjugate, Shows Anti-inflammatory and Anti-fibrotic Effects in Thyroid Eye Disease Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7th at 10:15 AM MT Session Title: Thyroid and Neuro Ophthalmology

Following the session, the presentation will be available on the Lirum website (www.lirumtx.com) under the Investors and Media tab.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. Lirum is developing LX-101 in oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Lirum’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the ability of Lirum to successfully develop its product candidates, including obtaining positive results from planned clinical trials; (2) expectations for the clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates or other products we may acquire or in-license; (3) expectations for incurring capital expenditures and generating revenue; (4) estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance operations; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Lirum may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Lirum’s business and the actions Lirum may take in response thereto; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time. There may be additional risks that Lirum considers immaterial or which are unknown. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Lirum and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Lirum undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Also, the information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Company Contact:

Matt Hoberman

Investor Relations

IR@lirumtx.com

Phone: (646) 389-6015

Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

1270 Ave of the Americas, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10020





