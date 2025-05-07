Little Lunches Named App of the Day by Apple in 106 Countries, Reinforcing Its Global Impact on Family Nutrition

Previously recognized in the U.S. and Canada, the family meal planning app continues to gain momentum worldwide as it supports healthier routines for over 500,000 families

MIAMI, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Lunches , the family-focused meal planning app built by pediatricians, dietitians, chefs, and feeding therapists, has been recognized as App of the Day by the App Store across 106 countries, including Italy, Mexico, Spain, Colombia, South Africa, and the UAE.

This follows previous App of the Day features in the United States (March 2025) and Canada (April 2025), further validating Little Lunches’ mission to simplify mealtime and support lifelong healthy eating habits in households around the world.

“This global recognition from Apple is incredibly meaningful,” said Jessica Facusse, co-founder of Little Lunches. “It reflects the work of our multidisciplinary team — and most importantly, the trust that hundreds of thousands of parents place in us to help nourish their families.”

Little Lunches provides:

Personalized meal plans based on family size, dietary needs, and developmental stages



based on family size, dietary needs, and developmental stages Feeding advice backed by pediatricians and dietitians



backed by pediatricians and dietitians A curated library of kid-approved recipes across all mealtimes



across all mealtimes Smart grocery tools, including delivery integration with Instacart and Walmart



With more than 500,000 families served, Little Lunches continues to scale globally — offering busy parents a tech-enabled path to healthier eating, stress reduction, and mealtime confidence.

Tackling a Global Health Challenge

As childhood obesity and nutrition-related conditions rise in both developed and developing nations, Little Lunches aims to empower families with early, accessible tools to build lifelong healthy eating habits.

“We’re not just creating another app — we’re combining science, technology, and empathy to make a lasting impact,” said Henrik Andersson, co-founder. “These App Store spotlights help amplify that mission.”

Recent Recognitions

App of the Day , App Store – U.S. (March 2025), Canada (April 2025), 106 countries globally (May 2025)



, App Store – U.S. (March 2025), Canada (April 2025), 106 countries globally (May 2025) Apps We Love: Made with Love , App Store – February 2024 & February 2025



, App Store – February 2024 & February 2025 Google Play “Best Hidden Gems” Honorable Mention



Honorable Mention Featured in Google Play’s #WeArePlay campaign



campaign Media coverage in Motherly, Meal Delivery Pros, Fitt Insider, and more



About Little Lunches

Little Lunches is a subscription-based meal planning app designed for busy families. The app creates personalized weekly menus, feeding guidance, and grocery lists built by a team of pediatric experts and culinary professionals. Co-founded by Jessica Facusse, named one of Bloomberg’s Top 100 Innovators in Latin America, and Henrik Andersson, a technologist and former elite athlete, Little Lunches is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

