KBR Celebrates NASA Super Nova Awards for 2024 Safety Excellence

HOUSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has received NASA Super Nova Awards for 2024 Safety Excellence from the Johnson Space Center (JSC) Contractor Safety Forum on four contracts within NASA’s Human Exploration Division: the Mission Systems Operations Contract (MSOC), the Integrated Mission Operations Contract (IMOC), the Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC), and the Extravehicular Activity Space Operations Contract (ESOC) as a major subcontractor to United Technologies Collins Aerospace. This prestigious award recognizes KBR’s outstanding safety performance over the past year.

The NASA Super Nova Award celebrates exceptional safety and health performance. KBR’s recognition across all four contracts reflects a deep, consistent commitment to operational safety and employee well-being throughout NASA’s Human Exploration Division. Additionally, the IMOC and HHPC teams were honored with the Contractor Safety Forum (CSF) Innovation Award for creative approaches that not only improve contract safety but also benefit the broader JSC community.

“KBR is honored to have been recognized by NASA for our strong track record of safety in space missions,” said Byron Bright, KBR Chief Operating Officer. “This achievement underscores our total dedication to delivering outstanding safety outcomes for NASA and highlights the culture of excellence that our teams have built working hand-in-hand with NASA.”

Across the MSOC, IMOC, HHPC and ESOC contracts, KBR delivers a wide range of mission-critical services, including mission control system operations, human spaceflight planning, occupational health support, and astronaut training. These contracts are vital to ensuring safe and successful space missions, with a focus on health across various operational areas.

For more than a decade, KBR has provided NASA with mission-critical support and health and human performance care, keeping safety at the forefront of this work.

