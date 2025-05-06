Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,229 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 753

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 206

PRINTER'S NO. 753

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

310

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROWN,

FONTANA, MILLER, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, VOGEL AND

STEFANO, FEBRUARY 18, 2025

SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in high schools, providing for Free

Application for Federal Student Aid.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1617. Free Application for Federal Student Aid.--(a)

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, prior to completing

high school, a student who attends a school entity , NONPUBLIC

SCHOOL OR PRIVATE SCHOOL in this Commonwealth, unless exempted

under subsection (e), shall file a FAFSA with the United States

Department of Education or submit an opt-out form in accordance

with subsection (b).

(b) The parent or legal guardian of a student or, if a

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 753

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more