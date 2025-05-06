Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 753
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 206
PRINTER'S NO. 753
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
310
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROWN,
FONTANA, MILLER, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, VOGEL AND
STEFANO, FEBRUARY 18, 2025
SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in high schools, providing for Free
Application for Federal Student Aid.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1617. Free Application for Federal Student Aid.--(a)
Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, prior to completing
high school, a student who attends a school entity , NONPUBLIC
SCHOOL OR PRIVATE SCHOOL in this Commonwealth, unless exempted
under subsection (e), shall file a FAFSA with the United States
Department of Education or submit an opt-out form in accordance
with subsection (b).
(b) The parent or legal guardian of a student or, if a
