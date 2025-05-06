Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 753

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 206 PRINTER'S NO. 753 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 310 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROWN, FONTANA, MILLER, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, VOGEL AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 18, 2025 SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in high schools, providing for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1617. Free Application for Federal Student Aid.--(a) Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, prior to completing high school, a student who attends a school entity , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL OR PRIVATE SCHOOL in this Commonwealth, unless exempted under subsection (e), shall file a FAFSA with the United States Department of Education or submit an opt-out form in accordance with subsection (b). (b) The parent or legal guardian of a student or, if a <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

