Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 754

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 242 PRINTER'S NO. 754 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 305 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BOSCOLA, DUSH AND KEEFER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further providing for debarment or suspension. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 531(b)(11) of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subparagraph to read: SECTION 1. SECTION 531(B)(11) INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH AND (I) OF TITLE 62 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES ARE AMENDED TO READ: § 531. Debarment or suspension. * * * (b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for debarment or suspension include: * * * (11) Unsatisfactory performance, WHICH OCCURRED IN THIS COMMONWEALTH OR ANY OTHER STATE, including, but not limited <-- <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

