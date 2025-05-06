Senate Resolution 70 Printer's Number 756

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 756

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

70

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, KEEFER, FARRY, HUGHES, COLLETT,

ROTHMAN, BROOKS, MARTIN, VOGEL, ROBINSON, COSTA, LANGERHOLC,

PICOZZI, SANTARSIERO, GEBHARD, MASTRIANO, CULVER, COLEMAN,

FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD,

CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, ARGALL, J. WARD, STEFANO, BAKER AND

MILLER, MAY 6, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MAY 6, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and extending condolences to the family of

Officer Andrew William Duarte.

WHEREAS, Officer Andrew William Duarte gave his life in the

line of duty on February 22, 2025, at the age of 30; and

WHEREAS, Born in Oakland, California, on February 17, 1995,

Officer Duarte was the son of Gary Duarte and Thelma Valdez and

Nancy Underhill Duarte Matarese and David Matarese; and

WHEREAS, A 2013 graduate of Berean Christian High School,

Officer Duarte earned a bachelor's degree in criminal

justice/police science from the California University of

Pennsylvania in 2016; and

WHEREAS, Officer Duarte began his career in law enforcement

as a seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department in

Maryland during the summer of 2016; and

WHEREAS, Officer Duarte then worked for the Denver Police

Department in Colorado from 2017 to 2022, during which time he

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16