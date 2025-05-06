Senate Resolution 70 Printer's Number 756
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 756
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
70
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, KEEFER, FARRY, HUGHES, COLLETT,
ROTHMAN, BROOKS, MARTIN, VOGEL, ROBINSON, COSTA, LANGERHOLC,
PICOZZI, SANTARSIERO, GEBHARD, MASTRIANO, CULVER, COLEMAN,
FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD,
CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, ARGALL, J. WARD, STEFANO, BAKER AND
MILLER, MAY 6, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MAY 6, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and extending condolences to the family of
Officer Andrew William Duarte.
WHEREAS, Officer Andrew William Duarte gave his life in the
line of duty on February 22, 2025, at the age of 30; and
WHEREAS, Born in Oakland, California, on February 17, 1995,
Officer Duarte was the son of Gary Duarte and Thelma Valdez and
Nancy Underhill Duarte Matarese and David Matarese; and
WHEREAS, A 2013 graduate of Berean Christian High School,
Officer Duarte earned a bachelor's degree in criminal
justice/police science from the California University of
Pennsylvania in 2016; and
WHEREAS, Officer Duarte began his career in law enforcement
as a seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department in
Maryland during the summer of 2016; and
WHEREAS, Officer Duarte then worked for the Denver Police
Department in Colorado from 2017 to 2022, during which time he
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.