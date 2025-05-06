Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 757
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 66
PRINTER'S NO. 757
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
115
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,
HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and
duties of the Department of Public Welfare, further providing
for personal care home and assisted living residence
administrators; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 213 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subsection SUBSECTIONS to read:
Section 213. Personal Care Home and Assisted Living
Residence Administrators.--* * *
(f) Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the
contrary, the department shall provide a skills competency
examination to individuals seeking employment as a direct care
staff person in either a personal care home or an assisted
living residence in lieu of successfully obtaining a high school
diploma or GED equivalency. The following shall apply:
