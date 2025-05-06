Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 757

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 66 PRINTER'S NO. 757 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 115 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT, JANUARY 22, 2025 AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and duties of the Department of Public Welfare, further providing for personal care home and assisted living residence administrators; and abrogating regulations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 213 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a subsection SUBSECTIONS to read: Section 213. Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Administrators.--* * * (f) Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, the department shall provide a skills competency examination to individuals seeking employment as a direct care staff person in either a personal care home or an assisted living residence in lieu of successfully obtaining a high school diploma or GED equivalency. The following shall apply: <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

