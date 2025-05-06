Submit Release
Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 757

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 66

PRINTER'S NO. 757

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

115

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and

duties of the Department of Public Welfare, further providing

for personal care home and assisted living residence

administrators; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 213 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subsection SUBSECTIONS to read:

Section 213. Personal Care Home and Assisted Living

Residence Administrators.--* * *

(f) Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the

contrary, the department shall provide a skills competency

examination to individuals seeking employment as a direct care

staff person in either a personal care home or an assisted

living residence in lieu of successfully obtaining a high school

diploma or GED equivalency. The following shall apply:

