Western Cape Government on hosting 2nd Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP)

The Western Cape Government is honoured to host the 2nd Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP) annual convening.

MCAP is an international alliance of subnational governments with a Mediterranean climate covering five continents.

Apart from the Western Cape, the other member states are:

• Biobio, Chile

• Baja California Sur, Mexico

• California, United States

• Catalonia, Spain

• Central Greece, Greece

• Emilia Romagna, Italy

• Maroc Oriental, Morocco

• Occitanie, France

• New South Wales, Australia

• Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, Morocco

• Région Sud, France

• Santiago, Chile

• South Australia, Australia

• Victoria, Australia

• Tanger-Tétouan-Al Hoceïma, Morocco

Proactively addressing and preparing for climate change is a core priority of the Western Cape Government. The Premier stressed that its effects are being felt more acutely every year. “There is no region in the world that is being spared from the destructive impact of climate change. We must, therefore, work even closer together through partnerships such as MCAP to strengthen policies to tackle this growing threat to our regions. As we gather for this very important conference, let us firmly commit to urgently implementing all recommendations. Climate change is not only an environmental issue; it is a fundamental challenge that affects every aspect of human life, from our health and food systems to economic stability and global security. Our top priority is a thriving, jobs-rich economy, but we will not achieve that if our environment is deteriorating and unstable. We cannot drag our feet. We must act now!” said Premier Winde.

Wade Crowfoot, Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, stressed, “We all face similar threats driven by climate change - drought, wildfires, extreme heat and flooding. We know we will do a better job protecting our people if we work together across continents. This week is all about learning about what is working in the Western Cape and sharing with each other how we are making investments, deploying resources to protect our regions from these climate change impacts. We are ultimately stronger together.”

Director General for Climate Change and Environmental Quality for the Government of Catalonia, Sonsoles Letang said, “It is very important for us to share all the tools and strategies that each region utilises to fight climate change. To have a common tool among all MCAP regions makes us stronger.”

Regions with Mediterranean climates:

o Cover more than 2% of global land area (four million sq. kilometres).

o Are home to more than 600 million people.

o Include five of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots.

o Are critical to the global economy and trade.

The consequences of the climate crisis are catastrophic. Between 1990 and 2015, climate change caused almost half of all heat-related deaths in South Africa. The economic consequences are alarming. The agriculture sector – a critical component of the Western Cape’s economy – will be the most severely impacted, destroying as much as R2 billion in growth. By 2050 natural disasters such as floods are expected to cost the South African economy R14 billion.

The Western Cape Government is addressing the climate crisis through various programmes, chief among them the Western Cape Climate Change Response strategy, which incorporates the latest research and evidence supporting the need to take tangible steps towards transitioning to green, low-carbon energy generation.

The Premier stressed, “As with all our programmes, this strategy is being implemented through our whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. We all have a part to play in tackling this issue.”

The provincial government is already implementing several programmes to build up climate resilience. These include:

• The Western Cape Municipal Energy Resilience Initiative,

• The SmartAgri Plan

• The Ecological Infrastructure Investment Framework

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, stated, “Food security is at risk because of severe and often unpredictable weather patterns. The coming together of MCAP partner regions offers us an opportunity to share data, science, evidence, and research that aims to mitigate the impact of climate change. Using shared experiences will assist in developing local climate action plans in Mediterranean climate regions.”

Anton Bedell, Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, added, “Climate change demands that we focus more acutely on water security and water quality. We already know that our region’s best strategy to mitigate extreme climate change is through the protection of our natural environment. Our water catchments are being threatened by alien plant species. Wildfires and floods are becoming more intense. It is because of our unique environmental and water challenges that we see the value in engaging with other regions whose circumstances might be different, but who share the same concerns in a fast-changing world. Collaboration and sharing of research, real-world experiences, and tailor-made solutions will be to the benefit of all regions.”

