National Commissioner Fannie Masemola on case of missing journalist, Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli



We have gathered here this morning to provide a progress report on the kidnapping and hijacking case that has been registered in the case of missing journalist, Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

We have briefed both families on where we are in terms of our investigation and what we have uncovered thus far.

Ladies and gentlemen, our investigating teams from both Mpumalanga and Gauteng have been working on this case from the 19th of February this year when the case was first reported as a missing persons case.

As investigations intensified, other units including our cybercrime unit, organised crime unit as well as serious and violent crime were roped in to bolster and capacitate the existing investigating teams that had already gathered evidence on the matter.

I am pleased to report that by this past Sunday afternoon , this team had already registered a breakthrough with the first three arrests and two more arrests later on Sunday evening.

We have a total of five suspects that have been arrested and are currently facing the following charges: Kidnapping, carjacking, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and drug possession.

All five suspects were traced to different villages in KwaMhlanga and all are South African nationals.

Police have so far recovered and seized two vw citi golfs that were allegedly fitted with parts suspected to belong to the victim, Aserie Ndlovu’s vehicle.

Home appliances that were allegedly stolen from the home of the couple have also been recovered. These include a fridge, stove, microwave, blankets and other items.

Investigations are continuing and all possible leads are being followed where we are still searching for the missing couple. With the resources and capacity deployed, we are hopeful that we will soon get to the bottom of the motive and the whereabouts of the missing couple.

Three suspects have already appeared before the KwaMhlanga Magistrates Court on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property as well as Kidnapping. The other two suspects are expected to appear today and will be joined by the other three suspects that appeared yesterday. One suspect is a minor child of 17 years old and is currently released into the care of his parents.

Ladies and gentlemen, the SAPS prioritizes each and every case that is reported. Some cases are quicker to solve while others are more complex and require more technical expertise to be solved. This is such a case that required such resources.

Ladies and gentlemen, in the past five years, we have reunited 17 968 missing persons with their loved ones.

These were adults and children that were reported as missing at police stations across the country.

Of the figure, the number of adults found through intelligence and meticulous detective work is 15 005 adults.

Of this figure, 8328 were female while 9165 were male.

2963 are children under 18 years of age, with 1919 being female, and 967 male children.

SAPS divers recovered an additional 3099 bodies from water sources such as rivers and dams. These were people that had drowned. The teams also assisted in rescue efforts of 2577 persons from water sources.

The SAPS remains committed to its mandate of serving and protecting all people living in South Africa and reminds everyone that there is no waiting period to report a loved one missing.



The SAPS advises anyone who may suspect that a loved has gone missing to immediately report their friends or family members missing at their nearest police station.

The reporting must be accompanied by the latest photograph of the missing child or adult, together with information on what they were wearing or where they were last seen.

During missing persons investigations, SAPS appoints a multidisciplinary team to handle these cases which include seasoned detectives, crime and counter intelligence officers, the DPCI(HAWKS), K9 search and rescue, cyber crime unit, the Special Task Force and where necessary the SAPS diving unit.

To the family of Ndlovu and Mdhluli and any other families that have missing loved ones that are still out there - we pledge our full support and commitment to providing each and every family with the closure that you all need.

May we all work together to make South Africa a much safer and better place to live in. We all have a role to play. Any piece of information is always appreciated.

