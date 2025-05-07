Commission for Gender Equality’s television show to air on Dumisa TV, Channel 340
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is delighted to announce that the third instalment of its television talk show - Gender Space - will be aired on Dumisa TV Channel 340 starting from Friday, 09 May 2025 at 10:00. The show will focus on various topical issues of gender inequality in South Africa. Through Gender Space, the CGE intends to educate communities, raise awareness, and for them better understand gender discourse matters.
As the Commission, we are pleased to indicate that these episodes with various experts will be aired on Dumisa TV, DSTV channel 340. The six weekly episodes will be aired as follows, with repeats every Saturday at 13h00:
Topic 1: Understanding sexual consent on Friday, 9th May at 10h00
Topic 2: Sexual Harassment in institutions of higher learning and the workplace on Friday, 16th May at 10h00
Topic 3: Responding to gender-based violence on Friday, 23rd May at 10h00
Topic 4: Learner and teenage pregnancy on Friday, 30th May at 10h00
Topic 5: Barriers to rural women’s access to communal land on Friday, 6th June at 10h00
Topic 6: Women’s economic empowerment in the informal economy on Friday, 13th June at 10h00
Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)
Email: Javu@cge.org.za
Cell: 083 579 3306
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.