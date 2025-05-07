Commission for Gender Equality’s television show to air on Dumisa TV, Channel 340



The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is delighted to announce that the third instalment of its television talk show - Gender Space - will be aired on Dumisa TV Channel 340 starting from Friday, 09 May 2025 at 10:00. The show will focus on various topical issues of gender inequality in South Africa. Through Gender Space, the CGE intends to educate communities, raise awareness, and for them better understand gender discourse matters.

As the Commission, we are pleased to indicate that these episodes with various experts will be aired on Dumisa TV, DSTV channel 340. The six weekly episodes will be aired as follows, with repeats every Saturday at 13h00:

Topic 1: Understanding sexual consent on Friday, 9th May at 10h00

Topic 2: Sexual Harassment in institutions of higher learning and the workplace on Friday, 16th May at 10h00

Topic 3: Responding to gender-based violence on Friday, 23rd May at 10h00

Topic 4: Learner and teenage pregnancy on Friday, 30th May at 10h00

Topic 5: Barriers to rural women’s access to communal land on Friday, 6th June at 10h00

Topic 6: Women’s economic empowerment in the informal economy on Friday, 13th June at 10h00

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

