Gauteng e-Government on Building Smart Future: Gauteng’s Digital Leap in 2025/26

Building a Smart Future: Gauteng’s Digital Leap in 2025/26

As Gauteng embraces the future, the Department of e-Government, Research and Development is accelerating efforts to build a smart Gauteng City Region through digital innovation. The 2025/26 financial year marks the start of its new Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025–2030), which aims to transform public service delivery and promote inclusive socio-economic development.

In line with the province’s Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), the strategy focuses on inclusive economic growth, improved living conditions, and building a capable, ethical state. “We are entering a critical implementation phase that will define the digital landscape of Gauteng for years to come,” says Ms. Koena Mwale, Director for Monitoring and Evaluation. “This is not just about digitising processes but using technology to improve lives, especially in previously disadvantaged communities.”

One of the department’s priorities for 2025/26 is the implementation of the 4IR Growth and Digitalisation Strategy. This includes upgrading digital platforms, expanding e-services, and improving user experiences to simplify access to government services. This also includes the rollout of public Wi-Fi to townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH) to bridge the digital divide and give communities better access to information and opportunities.

Digital tools are also being deployed to improve public safety. The Department will expand CCTV surveillance in key areas and enhance connectivity to command centres for quicker response. Additionally, the Gauteng e-Panic Button app, which allows citizens to quickly alert emergency services, will continue to be rolled out to improve safety in all five Gauteng regions. “ICT is key in crime prevention, keeping people safe,” says Mwale.

At the heart of this digital transformation, is the Gauteng ICT Skills Development Strategy, which was rolled out with the aim to provide digital training to both young people and government employees, creating a future-ready workforce. “Digital inclusion begins with digital skills,” says Mwale. “By equipping people with the right tools and training, we’re helping them succeed in a fast-changing, technology-driven world.”

Furthermore, the Department remains committed to expanding and maintaining the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN), especially in previously disadvantaged TISH areas, to ensure that all citizens benefit from the digital revolution.

“The road to a digitally inclusive Gauteng requires consistent investment, strong partnerships, and a commitment to service excellence,” concludes Mwale. “Through digital transformation, we can deliver better, faster, and more accessible public services.”

As Gauteng steps into the 2025/26 financial year, the Department of e-Government is ready to lead the province into a smarter, more connected future.

Gauteng Department of e-Government. For more information contact: Sithembiso Ndlovu on 072 183 8922,

Gundo Maalakano

ASD: Media Relations

Gauteng Department of e-Government

Tel: 011 689 8063

Cell: 073 967 0272

Email: Gundo.maalakano@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates