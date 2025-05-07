Minister Nobuhle Nkabane officiates induction of 6th Board of National Skills Authority

The Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, has officially officiated the induction of the 6th Board of the National Skills Authority (NSA) on 6 May 2025 at Gallagher House, Midrand. This marks a critical step in strengthening governance and leadership within the national skills development portfolio.

The induction program orientated new board members with the NSA's legislative mandate, strategic priorities, and operational duties. Additionally, it provided insights into the wider challenges and opportunities within South Africa’s skills development ecosystem.

The newly appointed board is chaired by Ms Asanda Luwaca, a leader with deep experience in skills development and youth empowerment. Under her stewardship, the NSA is expected to champion an inclusive, agile, and responsive approach to skills planning and delivery.

In her keynote address, Minister Nkabane emphasised the urgency of transforming the national skills portfolio, stating:

“We have a responsibility to develop a skilled and capable workforce whilst broadening the country’s skills base to support an inclusive growth path. Fixing our national skill development portfolio is a daunting proposition – but we are ready for the task.”

She further reiterated the Department of Higher Education and Training commitment to strengthening the role of the NSA in guiding policy and ensuring accountability in the sector:

“We must commit to doing what is right and good for the nation; we must understand that integrity is not about words, but about consistent actions. Ethical leaders choose credibility over convenience.”

The newly appointed board comprises diverse representation from labour, business, community organisations, the state, employment services, and education and training providers, reflecting South Africa’s commitment to inclusive and participatory governance.

List of NSA Board Members (2025–2030):

Chairperson:

Ms Asanda Luwaca

Labour Constituency:

Mr Sekete Moshoeshoe

Mr Abieda Abraham

Ms Fikile Dikolomena

Mr Boitumelo Ben Senokoane

Mr Basil Lawrence Manuel

Business Constituency:

Dr Tholsiavellie Naidoo

Ms Simone Felix

Mr Tommy Oliphant

Ms Jahni De Villiers

Mr Sam Rolland

Community Constituency:

Ms Nomfuneko Salaze

Ms Gugu Ntingane

Ms Sisipho Palomino, Jama

Mr Nhlanhla Ndlovu

Mr Mbusi Nzimande

State Constituency:

Ms Zanele Ngwenya

Mr Bonginkosi Mamba

Ms Dikeledi Mhlongo

Mr Shadrack Nimrod Mpondomse

Mr Phindithemba Manqele

Education and Training Providers:

Dr Shirley Lloyd – Private Providers (APPETD)

Mr Basiami Disipi – Universities South Africa (USAF)

Ms Mpopelele Agnes Matlawa – Community Education and Training (CET)

Mr Tebogo Johannes Kekana – Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Skills Experts:

Prof Dipiloane Phutsisi – Motheo TVET College

Prof Hoosen Rasool – Association of Technical and Academic Skills Authorities (ATASA)

Employment Services:

Ms Khani Mhlongo

Dr Noel Zanoxolo Sicwebu

Quality Assurance and Qualifications Bodies:

Ms Nadia Starr – South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA)

Dr Vijayen Naidoo – Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO)

This newly constituted board exemplifies the values of diversity, gender equality, and expertise needed to steer the country’ skills development priorities into a future defined by innovation, digital transformation, and youth empowerment.

The Department of Higher Education and Training extends its gratitude to the last board of the NSA, and looks forward to the leadership, integrity, and expertise the 6th Board will bring in fulfilling its mandate to skill the nation.

For more inquires contact:

Camagwini Mavovana

Media Liaison Officer

0834003206

Email: Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates