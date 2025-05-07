Minister Maropene Ramokgopa on MTDP as Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Renewal



Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa, delivered remarks at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) Conference, hosted in collaboration with the University of Stellenbosch at the Balalaika Hotel in Sandton.

The BER Conference aims to examine South Africa's economic landscape amidst global and domestic transformations. It was hosted under the theme - Navigating Change, reflecting on the dual challenges of adapting to the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU) and the evolving dynamics of the world.

It brought together leading economists, policymakers, academics, and development practitioners that also critically engaged with the newly launched Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029 — the central policy blueprint of the 7th Administration.

Minister Ramokgopa during her remarks described the MTDP as a bold and actionable roadmap aimed at rebuilding state capacity, restoring trust, and enabling inclusive growth.

“The MTDP 2024–2029 is more than a policy document — it is a commitment to build a capable state, restore public trust, and drive meaningful transformation through data-driven governance,” said the Minister.

Approved by Cabinet in February 2025, the MTDP aligns the government’s work over the next five years and advances South Africa’s progress towards the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030.

“The vision of the MTDP is centred on building a society that works for all,” Minister Ramokgopa noted. “It sets out a coordinated national programme focused on inclusive economic growth, reducing poverty and the cost of living, and strengthening the state’s capacity to deliver.”

Minister highlighted that, it emerges at a pivotal moment, marked by global instability and the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU). The GNU’s Statement of Intent served as a foundation for a shared minimum programme of priorities and a renewed national consensus.

A key pillar of the MTDP is the drive for inclusive economic growth and job creation. This involves boosting investment in sectors such as green manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and digital infrastructure, expanding public employment programmes through the Presidential Employment Stimulus and SAYouth.mobi and accelerating reforms under Operation Vulindlela to unlock constraints in logistics, energy, water, and visa systems.

It also focuses on supporting township and rural enterprises, cutting red tape, and driving regional trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

To address poverty and the rising cost of living, the MTDP adopts a comprehensive approach to social protection. It aims to protect the value of social grants, introduce affordable high-protein food baskets, and review administered prices such as the fuel pricing formula. The Plan also calls for improved basic services at the local level, fast-tracked title deed transfers, and an updated housing policy that includes rental and rent-to-own options. Public healthcare infrastructure and access will be strengthened, and education reforms will ensure universal access to Early Childhood Development (ECD), along with expanded vocational and technical training.

The MTDP also lays the foundation for building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. This includes implementing the Public Service Professionalization Framework, stabilising governance in municipalities, conducting lifestyle audits, strengthening protections for whistleblowers, and bolstering the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks to fight corruption.

Public safety interventions focus on data-driven policing, anti-gang operations, and improved border management. The District Development Model (DDM) and Operation Vulindlela will also be used to restore functionality in underperforming municipalities.

Minister Ramokgopa emphasized that the MTDP introduces a results-based approach with clear indicators, baselines, and performance targets. These targets will be incorporated into departmental Annual Performance Plans (APPs), budget allocations, and intergovernmental coordination mechanisms. Progress will be tracked by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the Presidency, with regular reporting and corrective interventions where needed.

“The MTDP signals a break from fragmented planning and weak execution. We are aligning strategy, budgets, and accountability around clear outcomes that people will experience in their daily lives,” she said.

Minister Maropene, reaffirmed government’s commitment to collaborative implementation, working hand-in-hand with civil society, business, labour, research institutions, and all sectors of society.

“The Medium-Term Development Plan calls for a national effort. The GNU showed us what political cooperation can achieve. Now, the MTDP must show us what developmental cooperation can deliver. Together, we must translate this vision into a better life for all.”

