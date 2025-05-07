KwaZulu-Natal Education update on payments to National School Nutrition Programme service providers

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education wishes to provide an update on the status of payments to the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) Service Providers.

As of 24 April 2025, 78% of the payments were successfully processed. Subsequent attempts to finalise the remaining payments on 25 April and 2 May were unsuccessful due to technical difficulties linked to the implementation of a new financial system, BAS

Version 6, which is an upgrade from the previous BAS Version 5. The National Treasury’s IT team is currently working around the clock to resolve the system failures.

The payment run that was scheduled to take place yesterday , 06 May 2025 was successful for the remaining 22% unpaid service providers and they will receive their payments on 09 May 2025. The Department has full records of all unpaid service providers.

These lists have been shared with district offices to ensure that affected service providers are kept informed and that no further disruptions occur in the provision of meals to learners.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by our valued service providers and wish to assure them that the Department is doing everything possible to resolve the technical glitches affecting payment processes. The problem has nothing to do with the financial difficulties of the Department for the NSNP is paid from the grant allocation. We remain committed to transparency, timeous communication, and the uninterrupted provision of meals to our learners across the Province of KwaZulu-Natal. As a Department, we would like to thank all stakeholders for their patience and cooperation as we work to stabilise the system and maintain the integrity of the National School Nutrition Programme,” said Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Head of Department, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education.

