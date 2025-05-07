Secretary Noem Remembers Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens Driving Under the Influence

WASHINGTON – The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office today released a video featuring the parents of Matthew Denice. Matthew was killed by an illegal alien who was driving drunk in 2011. The illegal alien ran a stop sign and knocked Matthew off his motorcycle and then dragged him a quarter mile to his death. He was only 23 years old.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and President Trump stand with the victims of illegal alien crimes and their families.

To watch the video please click here.

“Far too many American lives have been lost because of illegal aliens driving drunk, including Mathew Denice, Sarah Root, and so many others,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These Americans killed by drunk-driving illegal aliens should still be with us today, and we feel their absence in our schools and offices, at our dinner tables, and throughout our communities. President Trump and Secretary Noem have reopened the VOICE Office to serve all victims of illegal alien crime and their families.”

The following names are just a handful of Americans whose lives were taken too soon at the hands of illegal aliens driving under the influence.

On April 10, Secretary Noem relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. The VOICE office was shuttered by the previous administration, which left victims of alien crime without access to many key support services and resources. The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration.

