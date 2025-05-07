Secretary Noem Requests Death Penalty Against Alleged Human Smugglers Whose Actions Resulted in the Death of at Least Three Individuals

WASHINGTON—Today, Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will request the Department of Justice bring alien smuggling charges and seek the death penalty against two Mexican nationals whose human smuggling operation resulted in at least three deaths. Secretary Noem’s request is based on a thorough review of both the Immigration and Naturalization Act and the Federal Death Penalty Act.

On May 5, 2025, United States Coast Guard (USCG) Sector San Diego received a report from the North County Dispatch Joint Powers Authority (North Comm) of an overturned panga-style boat that washed ashore in Torrey Pine, San Diego. USCG Sector San Diego engaged multiple DHS and local assets to assist, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), United States Border Patrol (USBP), and San Diego Fire-Rescue. USBP confirmed through interviews of surviving individuals that there were originally 16 persons on board, including 14 adults and two minors. Two surviving individuals identified as Mexican nationals were detained on suspicion of smuggling illegal aliens into the United States. Three deceased were recovered and identified as Indian nationals. Seven others remain missing.

Statement Attributable to Secretary Kristi Noem:

“Yesterday, off the coast of southern California, a panga-style boat capsized that was operated by Mexican nationals attempting to smuggle 14 aliens into the U.S. Tragically, three people were killed and seven are still missing. I commend the U.S. Coast Guard, and all Homeland Security personnel involved in the immediate response and ongoing investigation. Their professionalism and rapid action in perilous conditions reflect the highest standards of service and dedication to saving lives and upholding our nation’s laws.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the inhumanity and lethal danger inherent to human smuggling at sea. Their deaths were not only avoidable but were also the direct result of the greed and indifference of smugglers who exploited them. Maritime smuggling is not just illegal—it is a violent and inherently dangerous crime. Those who knowingly place human lives at grave risk in furtherance of such crimes must be held fully accountable.

“Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, alien smuggling acts that result in death are capital crimes punishable by death. And under the Federal Death Penalty Act, those who intentionally participate in conduct knowing that it could result in the loss of life may be eligible for capital punishment. Accordingly, I will be formally requesting that the Attorney General ensure that these two suspected smugglers are swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I will also be urging the Attorney General to seek the death penalty in this case. The Department of Homeland Security will not tolerate this level of criminal depravity or reckless disregard for human life. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure justice is served and our laws upheld.”

