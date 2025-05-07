XRP News Today: From AI to Real-World Assets: How Vaultro Finance Unlocks Tokenized Exposure on the XRP Ledger

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapid growing world of decentralized finance, Vaultro Finance is carving out a unique and powerful niche. As the first decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger, Vaultro enables a new generation of investors to gain broad, tokenized exposure to the most promising sectors of the crypto economy — from AI to Real-World Assets (RWAs).





Vaultro Finance simplifies the complex process of investing across multiple tokens by introducing fully on-chain, automated index funds. These tokenized funds allow users to invest in diversified baskets of assets with a single transaction — all while retaining full custody of their holdings, thanks to the non-custodial structure of the protocol.

Bringing Thematic Investing to Web3,

Vaultro Finance makes it easy for users to participate in sector-focused index funds that mirror themes found in traditional markets. For example:

AI Index Funds: Track and invest in a curated list of artificial intelligence-related tokens, capturing growth from one of the fastest-growing blockchain verticals.

DeFi Protocol Funds: Gain exposure to decentralized exchanges, liquidity protocols, and lending platforms without managing each asset individually.

Metaverse & Gaming Funds: Participate in virtual economy tokens with a single, balanced investment.

Each Vaultro fund is governed by transparent, smart contract-based rules, ensuring that investors always know what they hold and how it’s performing.

Future-Proofing with Real-World Assets (RWAs)

Beyond native crypto sectors, Vaultro is preparing to unlock tokenized exposure to real-world assets. This includes real estate, commodities, and even publicly traded equities — issued as compliant tokens on XRPL. In time, Vaultro will enable hybrid portfolios that combine crypto and traditional financial instruments, all managed through decentralized infrastructure.

The Role of $VLT in the Ecosystem

$VLT is the utility and governance token powering Vaultro. Token holders can create new funds, vote on protocol upgrades, access premium analytics, and reduce transaction fees. In future releases, $VLT will also support staking and reward mechanisms, offering deeper incentives for long-term engagement.

The $VLT token presale begins May 8, 2025, marking the first opportunity for early investors to participate in the protocol’s foundational growth phase.

Join Vaultro Telegram Community to stay updated ahead of $VLT Token Launch.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4201b5-e8ce-44a2-a909-c4fc690cc760

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.