Intchains Group Limited to Report Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 22, 2025

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2025 (8:00 AM Beijing Time on May 23, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date: May 22, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time
Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0dda68e5b19a4a7daade5ed1cf188ed8


All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website at https://ir.intchains.com/.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations
Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan
Tel: +852-9379-3045
Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com


