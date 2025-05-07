Macao’s original IP brands expand global market reach at Hong Kong International Licensing Show

MACAU, May 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) organised the participation of Macao’s industries in the Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2025 from 28 to 30 April, setting up the “Macao Creative Pavilion” to increase the visibility of local original IPs and enhance the brand influence through various approaches including brand promotion and business pairing sessions.

The Hong Kong International Licensing Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, is one of the licensing-focused exhibitions in Asia that gathers global licensors, brands and professional buyers. The “Macao Creative Pavilion” featured 12 Macao’s original IP brands, attracting over 14,000 visitors during the three-day event. During the event, 14 promotional sessions for Macao’s IP brands were held, which received an enthusiastic response. Meanwhile, Macao’s original IP brands drew the attention of over a hundred of international buyers and institutions, and paired for nearly 300 business negotiations that resulted with a number of preliminary cooperation intentions, successfully creating more international collaboration opportunities.

In recent years, Macao’s IP brands have developed a range of popular products for the market by incorporating distinctive local cultural elements into innovative designs. These brands have also forged extensive partnerships with integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, the Macau International Airport, as well as organisations in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which not only highlight Macao’s unique cultural appeal but also inject new vigor into the cultural industries, creating more business opportunities.

The participating exhibitors from Macao in the event include: Whatelephant, Bucket King, Cosmic Travelers, Ho Sio Chong, Mr.Bubbles, Tea Baby, MAX, Nanara & PP Bear, Chillin Family, Fu Lu Shou, João & Maya and Underdog.