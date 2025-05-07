“Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” calls for stall operators to participate in the Hong Kong Book Fair

MACAU, May 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau will hold the event “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area”, and organise the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative entities in the cultural and creative product zone at the Hong Kong Book Fair this July. Applications for handicraft stalls (excluding food and beverage categories) are open from today until 21 May, and application is free.

In order to strengthen exchange and cooperation in the cultural and creative industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has been hosting the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” in recent years, which has been well received by local cultural and creative industries and the public. This year, the event will be held from 16 to 22 July (from Wednesday to Monday, from 10am to 10pm, and Tuesday, from 9am to 5pm) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Wan Chai).

Applications for Macao’s handicraft stalls are open from today until 21 May. Interested parties can apply online at the website of the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” (www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2) for the following periods: from 16 to 19 July and from 20 to 22 July. All registered products, excluding food and beverages, must be of original designs, with a minimum of ten types of products available for sale. Services offering cultural and artistic experiences can also be included. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of stalls, successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots.

For enquiries, please contact Ms. Lio, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6292 during office hours.