Westminster Barracks - Criminal Refusal / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1003098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2025 at approximately 1636 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jamaica, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Criminal Refusal

ACCUSED: Matthew Rudavsky

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Shirley Smith

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious activity in the town of Jamaica, Windham County, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Matthew Rudavsky (43) crashed his vehicle causing property damage and subsequently left the scene of the accident without notifying law enforcement. Rudavsky was later found and was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants while previously operating his motor vehicle. Rudavsky was subsequently arrested and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Rudavsky was issued a criminal citation for the above charges and was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) for detox. Rudavsky is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 20, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windham Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.