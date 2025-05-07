Westminster Barracks - Criminal Refusal / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1003098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/03/2025 at approximately 1636 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jamaica, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Matthew Rudavsky
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Shirley Smith
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious activity in the town of Jamaica, Windham County, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Matthew Rudavsky (43) crashed his vehicle causing property damage and subsequently left the scene of the accident without notifying law enforcement. Rudavsky was later found and was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants while previously operating his motor vehicle. Rudavsky was subsequently arrested and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Rudavsky was issued a criminal citation for the above charges and was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) for detox. Rudavsky is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 20, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windham Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
