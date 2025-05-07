Let Go to Let's Go: Hello I Offers Laid-Off Government Workers Free AI Tool To Find New Jobs

First 1,000 displaced public servants get 6 months of premium access to pivot and find their next roles

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The average U.S. job seeker needs 294 applications to land a new role, suffering through 5+ months of unemployment. That’s the brutal reality facing government workers laid off this year. That’s why AI career platform Hello I is stepping up and fighting back.Starting today, Hello I is proud to offer 6 months of free premium membership to the first 1,000 displaced federal, state, and municipal employees.Urgent help is needed. Why?According to CBS News, 59% of Americans can’t afford a $1,000 emergency in 2025. A prolonged job search risks financial catastrophe for these public servants.Government workers often lack private-sector networks and resume formats, failing hiring companies’ algorithms and missing the networking connections to find work. Our free premium membership lasts 6 months - past the average time it takes Americans on average to find a job.Key Features of the Free Program:AI Resume Drafting: Our platform translates government experience into private-sector keywords, giving workers a fighting chance. Hello I also adds context to the keywords, catering to ATS and hiring managers alike.NEW: Cover Letter Auto Creation: A new feature of Hello I - submitting applications in the tool will auto-generate a cover letter draft based on the listing’s verbiage.UPCOMING: Interview Simulator: Users can practice their responses. Hello I can even suggest talking points.Career Pathfinder: Recommends roles matching skills and salary needs.Networking Accelerator: Identifies key contacts at target companies.“Government workers have dedicated their professional lives to serving the public, serving their country,” Founder and CEO of Hello I, Alessandro Cozzi said. “And the sad truth is that they’re being thrown into a broken hiring system. Sending 300 applications isn’t grit; it’s systemic failure. Our AI gives these heroes a fighting chance to pivot fast and land on their feet. It’s the least we can do for the people who’ve served us all.”Laid-off government workers can claim free 6-month access to Hello I at the following link: https://helloi.ai/landing/ Alessandro Cozzi is available to discuss why the job market in 2025 is stacked against workers, how AI can fix systemic hiring failures, and how Hello I seeks to revolutionize the hiring process.About Hello I:Hello I is an AI-powered platform designed to help professionals take charge of their careers. From resume building and job searching to professional development planning and networking, Hello I provides customized tools and support to help individuals thrive at every step in their careers.For more information about Hello I and its AI-powered career development platform, visit helloi.ai.

