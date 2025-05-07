Submit Release
Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’s Got Talent Reveals the First Six Performers Heading to the Finale, May 13 on Citytv 

– Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts into the finale at www.Citytv.com/vote

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Interviews available by request –

Download photography from tonight’s episode here –

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first six of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:

NEW BRUNSWICK

NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

  • JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania’s Golden Buzzer**

ONTARIO

Of the remaining acts, four were eliminated, and four have been sent to the public vote, where Canada will determine their fate. Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts from tonight’s episode into the finale at www.Citytv.com/vote. They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

  • CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**

ONTARIO

  • NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**

INTERNATIONAL

Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, May 6)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety

Nairobi, Kenya

Check Out THE JAMBO BROTHERS’ Performance

TULGA – Variety

Mongolia

Check Out TULGA’s Performance

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

Check Out THE MARTIN BOYS’ Performance

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

Check Out DEEDEE AUSTIN’s Performance

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

Check Out DARREN LEO’s Performance

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

Check Out SAI KIT LO’s Performance 

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

Check Out ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS’ Performance 

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

Check Out BEN KAHAN’s Performance 

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician

Cancon, France

Check Out CHANTAAAAL’s Performance 

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

Check Out TWOFOURSEVEN’s Performance

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

Check Out FUNKYVERSE’s Performance

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician

Vaughan, ON

Check Out NICOLINA’s Performance

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC

Check Out CARSIM BIRMINGHAM’s Performance

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

Check Out JACOB LEWIS’ Performance

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, May 13)

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

