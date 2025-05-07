Governor Newsom recognizes fallen California Highway Patrol officers

News What you need to know: From October 2023 to December 2024, participants collected data on arrests, referrals, charges, convictions, and sentencing related to organized retail crime. Sacramento, California – Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the results...

