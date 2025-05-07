MojiWeather Introduces the “Global Tropical Cyclone” to Help Users Worldwide Tackle tropical cyclone Challenges

BEIJING, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24, MojiWeather officially launched the Global Tropical Cyclone. Leveraging deep integration of multi-model fusion and AI-powered algorithms, the feature delivers precise predictions on tropical cyclone intensity, landfall locations, and potential wind/rain impact zones. This empowers users in tropical cyclone-prone regions worldwide to stay ahead of tropical cyclone developments and make informed response plans.





Multi-Model Fusion + AI Algorithms: Enhancing tropical cyclone Forecast Accuracy

Against the backdrop of worsening global climate change, the destructive power of tropical cyclones is rising at an alarming rate. Data shows that in 2024, natural disasters caused $320 billion in total global losses, with tropical cyclones accounting for $133 billion or 41% of the total losses. Research further indicates that over the past decade, climate change has increased the average intensity of tropical cyclones by 67%. If global temperatures rise by 2°C, tropical cyclone-related economic losses could double.

To cope with the escalating tropical cyclone threats, MojiWeather introduced its Global Tropical Cyclone ahead of the tropical cyclone season, combining multi-model fusion and AI algorithms to provide users worldwide with effective risk-mitigation solutions. The Multi-Model Fusion dynamically cross-references predictions from leading global meteorological models, reducing errors inherent in single-model forecasts and significantly improving tropical cyclone path accuracy. The AI algorithms deeply analyze vast meteorological datasets to autonomously identify tropical cyclone formation and development patterns—such as cloud structures, ocean temperature changes, and atmospheric circulation—enabling proactive predictions on movement direction, speed, and intensity changes.

With MojiWeather’s Global Tropical Cyclone, users receive real-time updates on critical parameters like tropical cyclone location, wind speed, movement direction, and intensity, allowing them to adjust travel plans and emergency responses swiftly. This minimizes disruptions to individuals, businesses, and public infrastructure.

Global Coverage for High-Risk Regions, Meeting International Needs

Tropical cyclone formation is complex, influenced by factors beyond seasonal and temperature changes, and their impacts vary based on weather and terrain encountered during movement. A prime example is tropical cyclone Doksuri in late July 2023, which triggered prolonged torrential rains in North China. Given such unpredictability, precise path forecasts and timely alerts are critical, providing individuals, businesses, and governments a time window to prepare and plan.

To cater to global users, the Global Tropical Cyclone supports English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Residents in tropical cyclone-vulnerable regions can select their preferred language for accurate, real-time tropical cyclone updates, ensuring better preparedness.

For data visualization, MojiWeather employs intuitive, dynamic path animations to simplify complex meteorological data. Users can also combine this feature with the 48-hour precipitation maps and wind field overlays for a comprehensive, detailed view of environmental conditions.

The launch of the Global Tropical Cyclone expands MojiWeather’s capabilities in weather services, offering users reliable decision-making tools against extreme weather. Moving forward, MojiWeather will continue enhancing forecast precision and broadening services to deliver superior meteorological solutions worldwide. Global users may download the MojiWeather app now on major app stores to experience the Global Tropical Cyclone feature.

Company: MojiWeather

Email: AS@moji.com

Website: https://www.moji.com

Telephone: 400-880-0599

City: Beijing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64177a6a-1c67-42ce-9ad9-26b3fc2456bd

