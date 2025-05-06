Attorney General Bonta Secures Preliminary Injunction Protecting California’s Libraries and Museums

Continues to secure vital relief in lawsuits challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful actions

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement on the decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island granting a preliminary injunction stopping the dismantling of several federal agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, while litigation continues. This is the second preliminary injunction Attorney General Bonta has secured in litigation challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful actions in a matter of hours.

“The Trump Administration is attempting to dismantle critical federal agencies without any consideration for the Americans that rely on the programs and services these agencies provide,” said Attorney General Bonta. “It’s not just damaging – it’s also illegal. I am pleased with this latest decision by a court blocking the President’s unlawful actions, and I look forward to continuing to make our case in court. California will always fight to protect our public libraries and museums and the facts, knowledge, and cultural heritage they provide.”

BACKGROUND

On April 4, 2025, Attorney General Bonta and a multistate coalition filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful executive order directing several congressionally established agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, to eliminate every component and function not required by statute and reduce their statutorily required functions and associated staff to the minimum required by law. The executive order also directs the Office of Management and Budget to deny these agencies authorization to spend federal funds already allocated by Congress for any functions beyond the minimum required by statute.

A copy of the decision granting the motion for a preliminary injunction is available here.