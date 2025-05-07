Antony Socarras Sentenced to 50 for Murder of Ex-Girlfriend Angela Telles

May 2, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) - Yesterday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 35-year-old Antony Leone Socarras for the Sept. 11, 2022, murder of his ex-girlfriend Angela Telles in Anchorage.

The evidence at trial showed that Telles, 34, suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and that Socarras had pressed the gun against her forehead before shooting her to death.

Members of Telles’s family made statements at sentencing. They described the deep impact Telles’s murder has had on their lives and how much she is missed daily.

Judge Peterson found that Socarras has poor prospects for rehabilitation. The court also recognized that there had not only been a history of domestic violence between Socarras and Telles, but that the murder happened within the hearing of Telles’s minor child. He sentenced Socarras to serve 50 years for the murder of Telles, and Socarras will be on probation for 10 years following service of his sentence.

Socarras is in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Maguigan at (907) 269-6300 or lindsey.maguigan@alaska.gov .

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.