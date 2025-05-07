Notice of Solicitation of Public Comment - 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan

NOTICE OF SOLICITATION OF PUBLIC COMMENT

District of Columbia’s Calendar Year 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan

Notice is hereby given that the District of Columbia’s (District) Draft Calendar Year 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan is open for a 30-day public comment before submittal to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Clean Air Act mandates that ambient air quality surveillance systems in state and local jurisdictions, including the District, meet requirements specified in Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.), Part 58. Regulations require state and local monitoring agencies to conduct a periodic assessment of ambient air monitoring networks and propose any changes in an annual ambient air monitoring network plan. EPA established National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for six pollutants: ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), lead (Pb), and particulate matter less than 10 microns aerodynamic diameter (PM10) and less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5). These are commonly known as the “criteria” pollutants. When air quality does not meet the NAAQS, the area is said to be in “non-attainment” with the NAAQS. For more information on air quality and the federal NAAQS, please visit EPA’s website or DOEE’s Air Quality web pages.

In March 2024, DOEE deployed a new ambient air monitoring station in Ward 8, an overburdened community, with federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. In the calendar year 2026, DOEE is proposing to expand the Ward 8 monitoring station to measure additional air pollutants. No other changes are proposed to the District’s six-station ambient air monitoring network, which will be maintained as described in the Network Plan.

The District of Columbia’s Draft Calendar Year 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan is available for review. A person may obtain a copy of the Plan by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below;

Email a request to [email protected] or [email protected] with “Request copy of Draft Calendar Year 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan” in the subject line;

Pick up a copy in person from the Department reception desk, located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002.

Call Hannah Boback at (202) 281-7634 to make an appointment and mention this Plan by name; or

Write the Department at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002,

“Attn: Draft Calendar Year 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan” on the outside of the envelope.

The Department is committed to considering the public comments while finalizing this Plan. Interested persons may submit written comments on the draft Plan, which must include the person’s name; telephone number; affiliation, if any; mailing address; a statement outlining their concerns; and any facts underscoring those concerns. All comments must be submitted and received by 5:00 PM Monday, June 9, 2025.

Comments should be clearly marked “Draft Calendar Year 2026 Annual Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan” and either:

Mailed or hand-delivered to the Department of Energy and Environment, Air Quality Division, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, or E-mailed to [email protected] , or [email protected] .

The Department will consider all timely received comments before finalizing the Plan. All comments will be treated as public documents and will be made available for public viewing on the Department’s website. When the Department identifies a comment containing copyrighted material, the Department will provide a reference to that material on the website. If a comment is sent by e-mail, the email address will be automatically captured and included as part of the comment that is placed in the public record and made available on the Department’s website. If the Department cannot read a comment due to technical difficulties, and the email address contains an error, the Department may not be able to contact the commenter for clarification and may not be able to consider the comment.