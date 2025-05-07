Boing City Expands Water Slide Rentals in Mustang, OK for Summer 2025

Bounce House Rentals In Oklahoma City - Boing City Bounce House Rentals In Oklahoma City - Boing City Bounce House Rentals In Oklahoma City - Boing City Bounce House Rentals In Oklahoma City - Boing City Water Slide Rentals In Oklahoma

Mustang families can now enjoy enhanced water slide rental options from Boing City, a local favorite owned by Nick Hibdon.

We’re proud to offer families in Mustang more variety and availability for water slide rentals than ever before.” — Nick Hibdon - CEO

MUSTANG, OK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boing City, a locally owned and operated inflatable rental company, has announced a major expansion of its water slide rental services in Mustang, Oklahoma, just in time for the upcoming summer season. The company, founded by Mustang native Nick Hibdon, is increasing its inventory and availability of water slides to better serve families, schools, and community groups in one of the fastest-growing areas in Canadian County.

With summer temperatures in central Oklahoma reaching higher levels in recent years, families are looking for creative ways to stay cool while enjoying outdoor events. Water slide rentals have become one of the most popular forms of backyard entertainment, and Boing City is meeting this rising demand by adding new units, streamlining its delivery process, and enhancing its customer support experience for Mustang residents.

The expanded inventory includes a variety of inflatable water slides in multiple sizes and themes, suitable for children, teens, and even adults. These include tall, multi-lane water slides designed for larger events, as well as more compact and kid-friendly options perfect for residential use. Several models feature splash pools, climbing walls, and additional safety features to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all participants.

Owner Nick Hibdon, who launched Boing City with the goal of bringing affordable and reliable party rentals to the local community, said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to staying ahead of customer needs.

“We’re proud to offer families in Mustang more variety and availability for water slide rentals than ever before,” said Hibdon. “It’s about more than just inflatables — it’s about helping people create lasting memories at home, in their schools, or at their church events.”

Boing City has long been a preferred provider of inflatable rentals across the Oklahoma City metro area, with Mustang becoming one of its most active service areas in recent years. The city’s growing population and strong community events calendar have driven consistent demand for outdoor entertainment options, especially during summer months and school breaks.

The company’s water slide rentals are commonly used for birthday parties, vacation Bible schools, youth group events, Fourth of July celebrations, and end-of-year school parties. In addition to private rentals, Boing City frequently partners with local schools, PTAs, and nonprofit organizations to supply safe, engaging inflatables for larger public events.

Every water slide rental from Boing City includes professional delivery, setup, and takedown services. The company employs trained staff who install and secure each unit using safety protocols that comply with Oklahoma state regulations and manufacturer recommendations. Inflatables are sanitized after each use and routinely inspected to maintain a high standard of safety and cleanliness.

Boing City’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in its growing base of repeat clients and word-of-mouth referrals in Mustang and beyond. Whether customers are renting a single unit for a backyard party or coordinating multiple slides and games for a school-wide event, the company emphasizes clear communication, punctual service, and reliable equipment.

As part of its summer 2025 initiative, Boing City is also working to improve service availability for last-minute bookings, provide expanded delivery windows for Mustang customers, and ensure that event hosts receive support in choosing the right water slide for their venue and guest list. With summer weekends and school break periods filling up quickly, early reservations are encouraged to guarantee access to the most in-demand units.

Beyond water slides, Boing City also offers a wide variety of other inflatables and event equipment, including bounce houses, obstacle courses, dry slides, and interactive games. The company’s goal is to provide one-stop access to fun, family-friendly entertainment for all types of events across Canadian County and the broader Oklahoma City area.

As Mustang continues to grow, Boing City plans to remain a key part of the community’s event landscape. Owner Nick Hibdon remains committed to ensuring that each rental — large or small — is delivered with the same level of professionalism and care that has made the company a trusted name in local party planning.

Residents of Mustang looking to rent a water slide for a summer event are encouraged to contact Boing City directly for more information on pricing, availability, and unit selection. The company’s team is available to assist with booking inquiries, space planning, and event setup guidance, ensuring a smooth and stress-free rental experience.

40' Toxic Escape Obstacle Course

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.