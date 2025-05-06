Allied Announces Voting Results from the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of the holders (the “Unitholders”) of units and special voting units of Allied (collectively, “Units”) held on May 6, 2025 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 65 Unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 84,712,093 Units, representing 60.61% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding Units as at the record date of March 18, 2025.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 25, 2025, were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Matthew Andrade 83,066,624 98.30% 1,434,399 1.70% Kay Brekken 83,048,307 98.28% 1,452,716 1.72% Hazel Claxton 82,757,152 97.94% 1,743,871 2.06% Lois Cormack 83,079,025 98.32% 1,421,998 1.68% Michael R. Emory 80,183,005 94.89% 4,318,018 5.11% Antonia Rossi 82,719,996 97.89% 1,781,027 2.11% Stephen L. Sender 83,541,240 98.86% 959,784 1.14% Jennifer A. Tory 75,206,386 89.00% 9,294,637 11.00% Cecilia C. Williams 82,829,182 98.02% 1,671,842 1.98%





2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of Unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 83,693,308 98.84% 981,720 1.16%



3. Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan

The resolution reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 82,529,096 97.67% 1,971,928 2.33%



4. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 66,932,864 79.21% 17,568,160 20.79%



