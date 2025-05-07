Michael Tarantino has been named to the Forbes 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list

Michael Tarantino

Established in 2004, Tarantino Wealth Management has grown to oversee more than $225 million in brokerage and advisory assets through LPL Financial.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Tarantino, founder of Tarantino Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, a prestigious honor recognizing the top financial advisors in the country. Developed by SHOOK Research, the ranking highlights excellence in client retention, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.“Being recognized by Forbes as one of Colorado’s top wealth advisors is truly an honor,” said Michael Tarantino. “This milestone reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team. Our commitment to doing what’s right for our clients has always been the bedrock of our firm.”Established in 2004, Fort Collins-based Tarantino Wealth Management has grown to oversee more than $225 million in brokerage and advisory assets through LPL Financial. The firm specializes in personalized financial planning, retirement strategies, investment portfolio management, and estate planning, serving individuals and families across the nation.“Our success stems from a simple yet powerful principle: always act in the client’s best interest,” Tarantino added. “We’re proud to offer guidance that helps clients feel confident about their financial futures. This recognition is a reflection of the trust they place in us every day.”Karis Schneider, a financial advisor at the firm, also shared her thoughts:“It’s a privilege to work alongside Michael and support our clients through every financial milestone. Our collaborative, client-focused approach ensures each strategy is tailored to the individual. This Forbes honor is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence.”“Michael’s recognition by Forbes is well deserved,” said Angela Xavier, EVP of Independent Advisor Services at LPL Financial. “His focus on building meaningful, long-term relationships with clients sets a high bar in our industry. We’re proud to support Michael and his team in their continued success.”For more information about Tarantino Wealth Management, visit www.tarantinowm.com or contact Karis Schneider at (970) 829-0900 or support@tarantinowm.com.Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person and phone interviews, industry experience, client retention, assets under management, and compliance history. Portfolio performance is not considered due to varying client goals and the lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

