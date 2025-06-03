Beloved Children's Book Doris the Dragon Returns in New Hardcover Edition

Doris the Dragon Cover Art

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muse Literary is thrilled to announce the re-release of Doris the Dragon, the cherished children 's book by Tom Morency, coming soon in a beautifully bound hardcover edition. First published in 2019, this timeless story continues to captivate young readers with its poignant message about looking beyond appearances to discover the true heart within.Doris the Dragon introduces readers to Doris, a kind-hearted dragon whose intimidating appearance causes fear among the villagers. When Doris gets sick, the townspeople realize that Doris is not that scary and wants to be their friend. Their willingness to help her leads them on a journey of understanding and acceptance. Through gentle prose and evocative illustrations, the story encourages children aged 3+ to embrace empathy and celebrate diversity.“Doris's story is a gentle reminder that kindness and understanding can bridge even the widest gaps,” says author Tom Morency. “In today's world, where differences often divide us, Doris teaches that embracing those differences can lead to beautiful friendships.”This new hardcover edition features enhanced illustrations and a durable design, making it a perfect addition to home libraries, classrooms, and gift lists. With its universal themes and charming narrative, Doris the Dragon is poised to inspire a new generation of readers.Availability:Doris the Dragon is available for pre-order through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores nationwide.About the Author:Tom Morency is a dedicated storyteller with a passion for crafting tales that resonate with young readers. His works often explore themes of empathy, acceptance, and the transformative power of friendship

